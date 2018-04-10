Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight Is Married Five Years After Escape From Captivity

One of the three woman who survived being raped and held captive for more than a decade in a Cleveland home announced on Tuesday that she is married.

Michelle Knight made the announcement to Dr. Phil McGraw on an episode of Dr. Phil schedule to air on April 24.

“I’ve got really good news for you,” she told the talk-show host while smiling broadly. “I’m married!”

Knight — who has since changed her name to Lillian Rose Lee — was kidnapped by Ariel Castro in August 2002, when she was 20, along with Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus.

The trio escaped from Castro’s home on May 6, 2013. Since then, the women have gone their separate ways while they heal and get reacquainted with the lives they once led.

Knight’s appearance on Dr. Phil will run before the May 1 release of her new memoir, Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings.

Michelle Knight Deborah Feingold

Michelle Knight

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In her second book, she will discuss her battle with addiction, the truth about her relationship with Berry and DeJesus, and how she has adjusted to life after escaping Castro’s house of horrors.

“Michelle shares how she dared to emerge into life again, rebuilding and re-creating her true self,” says Mauro DiPreta, vice president and publisher of Hachette Books told PEOPLE exclusively in January. “And [she] offers her thoughts on how anyone who has suffered greatly can learn to find new meaning and purpose.”

A year after the escape, Knight released her first book, Finding Me, which became a New York Times bestseller. In it, she revealed how a troubled childhood helped her cope with some of her darkest days in captivity.

“It was a difficult [childhood], but it’s no longer me now,” she exclusively told PEOPLE in 2014. “I learned to cope with certain things that happened to me when I was younger, and it helped me to survive this incident that I went through.”

Knight has been the most public of the three survivors, including making a visit to Castro’s neighborhood before his house was demolished three months after the women were rescued.

Castro, 53, pleaded guilty in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison. A month into his sentence, he was found dead in his cell. His hanging death was ruled a suicide.

Since her escape, Knight has tried to live life to the fullest. Now 36, she’s an artist, author, speaker and a survivor, according to her bio.

She is passionate about inspiring others, helps animals while volunteering at local shelters, creates art and advocates for change so that others are safe from the experience she has overcome.