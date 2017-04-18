Cleveland Facebook Killer Commits Suicide After Police Chase in Pennsylvania

The Cleveland man who allegedly posted a video of himself shooting an elderly man on Facebook has killed himself near Erie, Pennsylvania, police say.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the murder suspect was spotted by police on Tuesday morning. A pursuit ensued. Then, according to the police, Stephens shot and killed himself.

“The search for Steve Stephens has ended,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters in a press conference. “Authorities received a tip that the vehicle we were looking for was in a McDonalds parking lot near Erie, Pennsylvania. Police responded. There was a short pursuit. As the officers approached the vehicle, Steve Stephens shot himself.”

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

As news of the death spread across social media, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf commended the officers for their quick actions and for keeping Pennsylvanians safe during the standoff.

Incredibly grateful to @PAStatePolice for spotting & pursuing the Facebook Killer in Erie and acting without hesitation to keep others safe. https://t.co/FxUN92vYHD — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 18, 2017

Stephens’ suicide ends a two-day national manhunt in which authorities in several states were on alert to find the 37-year-old suspect.

It is unclear where Stephens has been since Easter Sunday, when he allegedly approached 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and shot him point blank, killing him. While attacking him, police claim that Stephens said in the video that his girlfriend drove him to commit the crime.

Stephens then posted a video of the crime to Facebook.

Despite his claims of having 13 victims, authorities don’t believe that Stephens hurt anyone else since shooting Godwin.

Despite Stephen’s death, authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the crime. “This is still an ongoing investigation,” said Williams. “We are going to find out what happened.”

With Stephen’s death, police may never get the answers that they sought. “This started with one tragedy and ended with someone taking his life,” Williams said. “We may never know why. It’s a tragedy.”