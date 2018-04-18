Clara Harris, the Texas Dentist Who Repeatedly Ran Over Cheating Husband, Scheduled for May Prison Release

Clara Harris, the former Houston dentist who rammed and killed her husband with her car because he was cheating on her, is scheduled to be released from prison next month, PEOPLE confirms.

Officials announced last November that Harris was granted parole after serving 15 years of a 20-year murder sentence. Court records confirm that she is scheduled for release on May 11. She will be on parole until February of 2023, the records show.

Described by her parole attorney as a “model inmate,” Harris, 50, helps translate books into braille for the blind, ABC News reports.

In July 2002, the mother-of-two became infamous when she hit her 44-year-old husband David with her silver Mercedes-Benz and ran over him three times before stopping directly on top of his body.

Harris had tracked her husband of 10 years and his mistress, Gail Bridges, to the Nassau Bay Hilton. She ran him over outside the hotel.

David’s daughter from a previous marriage, Lindsey Nicole Harris, who was in the car at the time of the murder, testified against her stepmother at trial.

In court proceedings, it was revealed that David had admitted to his affair to his wife even before Harris received a telephone tip that he and Bridges would be meeting that night at the hotel. On the day of David’s death, Harris hired the private investigative firm, Blue Moon Investigations, to follow her husband.

A Blue Moon surveillance crew captured David’s murder on videotape, which was used as evidence against Harris.

“She loved her husband. She never would have wanted him to die,” Harris’s lawyer, Kevin Stouwie, told local Texas news outlet KTRK in November. “Her goal was to keep her marriage intact. Her goal was to save her marriage.”

In 2003, however, assistant prosecutor Mia Magness argued that Harris committed a crime and deserved to be held accountable.

“Bottom line,” Magness said, “that’s murder.”