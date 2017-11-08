Clara Harris, the Houston Dentist Who Ran Over Cheating Husband, to Be Released From Prison

Clara Harris, the former Houston dentist who rammed and killed her husband with her car, will be released from prison.

Officials announced on Monday that she was granted parole after serving 15 of her 20-year sentence, according to the Houston Chronicle. Her release date has not yet been revealed.

In July 2002, the mother of two made headlines when she hit her 44-year-old husband David with her silver Mercedes-Benz and ran over him three times before stopping directly on top of his body.

Clara had tracked her husband of 10 years and his mistress, Gail Bridges, to the Nassau Bay Hilton. She then ran him over outside the hotel.

David’s daughter from a previous marriage, Lindsey Nicole Harris, who was in the car at the time of the incident, testified against her stepmother in the trial.

In court proceedings, it was revealed that David had admitted to his affair even before Clara received a telephone tip that he and Bridges would be meeting that night at the hotel. On the day of David’s death, Clara hired the private investigative firm, Blue Moon Investigations, to follow her husband.

A Blue Moon surveillance crew captured David’s murder on videotape, which was used as evidence.

“She loved her husband. She never would have wanted him to die,” Clara’s lawyer, Kevin Stouwie, told local Texas news outlet KTRK. “Her goal was to keep her marriage intact. Her goal was to save her marriage.”

Adding, “Her life story should not be about this incident. Unfortunately, a lot of people think it is. Nothing could be further from the truth. If you look at her whole life, she’s led an amazing life. Other than that 15 or 20 seconds of her life, she is someone people should look up to. Not down to.”