Civilian Who Saved State Trooper from Alleged Assailant Speaks Out

The man who came to the aid of an Arizona state trooper — by shooting and killing the trooper’s alleged assailant — spoke out about the incident for the first time on Tuesday.

“I never would have dreamt that I was gonna save somebody’s life, let alone take the life of another individual,” Thomas Yoxall said of the Jan. 12 incident.

Authorities in Arizona say Yoxall saved the life of Arizona State Trooper Edward Andersson.

The trooper had come across an accident scene and was setting up flares when he was allegedly shot in the chest and attacked by a man who was later identified as Leonard Pennelas-Escobar.

Yoxall happened upon the scene during the confrontation and intervened. “My commands were ignored by the suspect as Trooper Andersson called out for help,” Yoxall explained. “And I alleviated the threat to him.”

Using deadly force against a person who is threatening or injuring a third person is legal in Arizona under a “defense of third person” law.