Civilian Shoots and Kills Suspect Who Was Attacking a Wounded Arizona Trooper

A suspect who shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper on Thursday — and then started slamming the officer’s head into the pavement — was shot and killed by a passing driver.

The man who witnessed the scene warned the suspect to stop beating the trooper, but the man continued, according to the Associated Press. He approached and asked the trooper if he needed help, who promptly said yes, according to The Arizona Republic.

Authorities said the civilian then grabbed a gun from his car and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran, was shot in the chest and shoulder, and is in serious and stable condition, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Capt. Damon Cecil, told CNN.

Andersson responded to a car wreck in an unlit, rural section of I-10 near Tonopah, Arizona early Thursday morning that ejected and killed a woman, according to the AP. The trooper was putting out flares when the suspect opened fire and then proceeded to beat him. Authorities believe the man who shot Andersson was driving the car that crashed.

“I don’t know that my trooper would be alive today without his assistance,” Col. Frank Milstead, director of the public safety department, told KNXV, a local news station.

Using deadly force against a person who is threatening or injuring a third person is legal in Arizona under a “defense of third person” law.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved in the incident.