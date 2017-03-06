Cincinnati Father Allegedly Shoots 17-Month-Old Daughter in Front of Siblings, Manhunt Ongoing

A manhunt is underway for a Cincinnati man who allegedly shot his 17-month-old daughter Monday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Cortez Reed, 27, allegedly fled on foot after the shooting, Cincinnati Police Department Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders tells PEOPLE. He is considered armed and dangerous.

His daughter, who was shot in the upper torso, was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she underwent surgery at 11 a.m., says Saunders.

The toddler is listed in critical but stable condition, he says.

“The child is in our thoughts and prayers,” says Saunders. “This is a scary situation for anyone, let alone a 17-month old. We are hoping she is able to pull through this.”

The shooting was terrifying for the toddler’s siblings, “who were nearby and saw this,” alleges Saunders.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, says Saunders.

“We have not yet determined whether the shooting was accidental or intentional,” he says.

The ordeal began at 10:18 a.m. Monday, when police received a 911 call about a shooting inside a home in the city’s West Park Hill section, says Saunders.

After learning that Reed had allegedly fled the home, armed officers and a K-9 unit began searching for him in a wooded area near the house where the shooting had taken place, say police.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were at the scene.

“Police are continuing to investigate,” says Saunders.