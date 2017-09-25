Church Usher Who Confronted Alleged Nashville Church Shooter Praised as ‘Hero’ for Preventing More Bloodshed

Authorities in Tennessee believe Sunday morning’s mass shooting inside a church that killed one and wounded seven would have been much deadlier if not for the bravery of an usher who brought the masked alleged gunman’s rampage to an end.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told WKRN that 22-year-old church usher Robert Engle confronted the suspect not long after he allegedly began firing indiscriminately on congregants at the Church of Christ Burnette Chapel in Antioch.

Engle was pistol-whipped by the suspect, Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, who actually shot himself during the struggle, the news station reports.

Samson allegedly opened fire as services were wrapping up on Sunday, killing 39-year-old Melanie Smith of Smyrna and injuring seven others.

There were approximately 50 people inside the church when the shooting began, Aaron told reporters.

“It would appear [Samson] was not expecting a brave individual like the church usher to initiate the struggle and confrontation,” Aaron told WKRN.

Samson was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to officials.

Aaron said during a press conference that the victims who were injured by bullets range in age from 60 to 84.

Police continue to investigate Sunday’s shooting, and have yet to discuss a possible motive.

Local police have reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist in the investigation, according to investigators.

Nashville’s mayor, Megan Barry, said in a tweet that the shooting was “a terrible tragedy for our city.”

“My heart aches for the family and friends of the deceased as well as for the wounded victims and their loved ones,” she said. “Their lives have been forever changed, as has the life of their faith community at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.”

Witnesses told reporters Samson said nothing before allegedly pulling the trigger.

One churchgoer told WKRN Engle actually tackled Samson. “Without him I think it could be worse,” the witness said. “He was a hero today.”

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief Steve Anderson also called Engle a “hero” during a press conference yesterday.

“He’s the person that stopped this madness, so we’re very, very, very grateful to him,” Anderson said.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Engle Monday morning.