Chrissy Teigen Uninjured Following Car Accident

Chrissy Teigen was involved in a minor car accident in Hollywood on Tuesday evening, PEOPLE confirms.

The model, 31, was the passenger in a car that was hit at about 7:30 p.m. PT, E! News reports. Teigen was not hurt in the crash.

The outlet reported that an unnamed suspect was arrested on a misdemeanor hit and run charge.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, recently celebrated her return to the pages of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue since her 2010 “Rookie of the Year” debut. It’s one of her first major photo shoots since giving birth to her 10-month-old daughter Luna.

Legend, 38, revealed in a recent Facebook Live session that Teigen and Luna would be joining him on his Darkness And Light tour, saying it would be their daughter’s first tour.

“The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along,” Legend, 38, said while answering a fan question on how be balances fatherhood and artistry. “This’ll be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That’s the subtitle of the tour: Darkness And Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour.”