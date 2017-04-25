Former Bachelor Chris Soules Allegedly Had Alcohol in His Car and Refused to Leave His House After Deadly Crash: Authorities

Chris Soules has appeared in court following his early morning arrest on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly car crash.

In footage obtained by local news outlet KWWL, Soules, 35, made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon at an Iowa courthouse. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car crash that left one individual dead.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverages and containers. (A rep for Soules did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on these specific allegations.)

The Iowa State Patrol claims Soules took off after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora at around 8 p.m. on Monday. (The area is reportedly about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington.)

Both the truck and the tractor were driven into a ditch, resulting in the death of the tractor driver, who has been identified as Kenneth Mosher, 66, of Aurora.

The Iowa State Sate Patrol alleges that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave the house until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the state prosecutor said in court. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

Soules was released after he posted a $10,000 bond for bail, and issued a statement via a spokesperson: “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” reads the statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”