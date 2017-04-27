Victim Killed in Chris Soules’ Accident Was a Vietnam Vet

The victim in a fatal car crash Monday night involving Bachelor alum Chris Soules was a U.S. Army vet who served for six years, including a tour in Vietnam, according to his obituary.

Kenneth Eugene “Kenny” Mosher was a father of two from Aurora, Iowa, who also had three grandchildren.

“Kenny loved playing golf, farming and spending his winters in Florida — biking and visiting his mother. His family was most important to him, especially his grandchildren. He had recently been teaching them how to drive the Ranger,” according to Mosher’s obituary in the local Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier newspaper.

Mosher died Monday at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein after his tractor and a pickup truck crashed, as reported by KWWL.com. Officers say Soules’ truck collided into the rear of the tractor, sending both vehicles into roadside ditches.

The 911 recording obtained by PEOPLE revealed Soules, 35, was breathing heavily, apparently emotional and seemingly on the edge of tears as he told the emergency dispatcher what happened in the collision between his truck and Mosher’s tractor.

Born Dec. 27, 1950, Mosher graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1969 before serving six years in the U. S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam. For 28 years, he worked for air filter supplier Donaldson Co. in Oelwein and farmed his whole life. In addition, Mosher was a member of the Aurora American Legion and the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Mosher is survived by his wife Nancy Fuhrman, whom he married in July 1970. The couple has two sons, Michael and Matthew, and three grandchildren, Avery, Owen and Claire.

A funeral service is set for May 1 at Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein at 10:30 a.m., with a burial scheduled at Madison Township Cemetery near Aurora.

Mosher’s funeral is one day before Soules is due back in court.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. The former Bachelor star made his first court appearance hours later. At the hearing, Iowa State Patrol claimed Soules left the scene after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora, Iowa, at around 8 p.m. on Monday. (The area is reportedly about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington.)

“Ken was just a guy – a husband, grandfather, a dad. He loved farming and cared about the land. He was a good guy,” Robert Roepke, whose daughter is married to the victim’s son, exclusively told PEOPLE. “He was doing his business, taking care of business. The Mosher’s are in shock and still trying to process it all.”

“I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work,” Roepke added. “This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. Kenny was working on one of the farms just a little north of Aurora and I think he was just coming home. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident.”

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.