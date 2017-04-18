Chris Brown Allegedly ‘Sucker Punched’ a Club Photographer in Florida: Police

Police in Tampa, Florida, are investigating an allegation that Chris Brown battered a club photographer early Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

Brown, 27, has not been arrested in connection with the incident, though the alleged victim wants to press charges, police say. The case is categorized as a battery, according to a police statement.

Brown’s attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police say the singer allegedly “sucker punched” a 28-year-old club photographer in Tampa during a paid appearance at AJA Channelside about 1 a.m. Monday. (Brown performed in Tampa the night before, at a stop on his The Party tour.)

The alleged victim claimed that Brown attacked him because he was taking photos after Brown arrived at the venue for an after-party “showing,” police said.

Brown — who is slated to perform in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday — had left by the time officers arrived on the scene and the victim declined medical attention, though he suffered a “minor” cut to his lip, according to police.

“At this point in the investigation, we have not been able to contact Mr. Brown,” a Tampa police spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “The investigation continues.”

In a statement on Facebook, the club wrote, “Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. … AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience.”

Brown was only in the club for “a few minutes,” according to the statement.

He has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years — most notoriously for assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, in 2009, for which he received probation and community service.