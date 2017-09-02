Ink Masters Star Chris Blinston Arrested for Allegedly Choking His 13-Year-Old Daughter

Professional tattoo artist Chris Blinston was arrested in Florida on Friday after his 13-year-old daughter reportedly claimed he put both of his hands around her neck and strangled her, leaving her gasping for air.

The Ink Masters star was booked in Palm Beach at nearly 4 a.m. on charges of cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm and domestic battery by strangulation, according to booking records obtained by PEOPLE. He was released at 2:30 p.m. later that day on a $6,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Blinston’s daughter alleged her father choked her twice during an argument sprung by a custody visit at his house Tuesday.

In between the alleged incidents, she claimed the two traded verbal barbs with him allegedly calling her a “mental skank” and warning her there would be repercussions if she told anyone about the incident, according to TMZ.

The report said Blinston’s daughter’s confession was first made to a therapist, which triggered the investigation, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, police noted that the teen allegedly had marks around her neck consistent with strangulation.

Blinston owns No Hard Feelings tattoo and piercing shop in Carol Springs, Florida. He competed on the 2015 season of Ink Masters.

Reps for Blinston and Spike TV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.