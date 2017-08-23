Prep School Nightmare: How a Student Abused by 2 Teachers Helped Expose Decades of Sexual Misconduct

It was a life that Cheyenne Montgomery, then a 15-year-old sophomore, could never have imagined.

In the fall of 1989, Montgomery stood in awe as she stepped onto the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall campus in Wallingford, Connecticut, for the very first time, walking the same halls as former students such as John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Montgomery was excited to try out sports like riflery and squash — which she had never heard of — and take as many science classes as she could.

“It was like a dream come true,” she tells PEOPLE.

But within months, that dream began to unravel. “I was surprised by the whole elite prep school culture,” says Montgomery, who grew up on a Vermont farm. “I didn’t realize people had that much money.”

Unable to afford jaunts to Aruba during school breaks or trips to the movies on weekends like her wealthier classmates, Montgomery stayed behind and buried herself into her books, growing more isolated and insecure. Her dorm adviser, Angus Mairs, then 27, quickly noticed.

Within months of meeting, their discussions about math homework turned into gossip about students — then eventually turned into a sexual relationship. Mairs left Choate a year later to attend architecture school, Montgomery says, but they continued the relationship through her junior year.

In her senior year, Montgomery “broke up” with Mairs. Although she says he told her to never tell anyone, she confided in her 43-year-old dorm adviser and French teacher Björn Runquist. In a similar pattern, he too began sharing secrets with Montgomery and took advantage of her to begin a hidden sexual relationship.

“I didn’t know what I was walking into,” she says. “I was a teenager, and it was confusing because kids get crushes on their teachers. It was a horrible thing to do to a young person.”

Now, more than 25 years later, Montgomery, 43, has gone public with her story and helped expose a widespread pattern of sexual abuse at the school.

In April, Choate officials released an explosive 48-page report detailing the results of an independent investigation that named a dozen teachers dating to the 1960s who had abused, stalked and, in one instance, raped a student during a class trip, according to investigators. (Because of statutes of limitation and changing age-of-consent laws, no criminal charges could be brought against any of the teachers.)

• For more on the shocking Choate abuse scandal and Cheyenne Montgomery’s decision to speak out, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

Investigators named both Mairs and Runquist as adults who engaged in sexual misconduct.

Efforts by PEOPLE to reach both were unsuccessful, though in June 2016 Mairs reportedly responded to a Boston Globe reporter via email to say he did not have a sexual relationship with “Cheyenne or any others,” according to the report.

Through counsel, Runquist also denied having a relationship with Montgomery. But in 2016, he sent her a Facebook message apologizing for the pain he caused her.

• Watch the full episode of People Crime: Prep School Sex Abuse Scandal, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

In a letter that accompanied the report’s release, Michael J. Carr, Choate Chair of its Board of Trustees, and Alex Curtis, Choate’s headmaster, wrote that Montgomery’s courage to report faculty sexual misconduct caused the school to “pursue a reexamination of its past and confront an extraordinarily painful subject.”

Montgomery’s effort to heal is still a work in progress, which she is doing through therapy and writing. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her wife and three children and works as a high school biology teacher.

When she sees her teen students, she sometimes gets angry that an adult could take advantage of them.

“There’s no reason for a teacher to make that mistake. It’s predatory,” she says. “Your job is to help them, not to lean on them for emotional support or to make them your friend.”