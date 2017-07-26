Woman Who Accused Bill Cosby of Sexually Assaulting Her at Playboy Mansion Arrested on Heroin Charges

A woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2008 was arrested on Sunday after allegedly bringing heroin to a California jail, reports say.

Chloe Goins, 27, faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and bringing alcohol or drugs in prison after police allegedly found her outside the George F. Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa with a drug believed to be heroin in her car, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on $25,000 bail, according to NBC San Diego. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Goins was parked outside the jail that night when a deputy approached her about an alleged vehicle violation, a police spokesman told the Associated Press.

It is unclear Goins went into the buildings with the drugs police allege she had, the official said.

Judge Declares Mistrial in Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case After Jury Says They Are 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

The model alleged that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008 when she was 18. She claimed she felt dizzy and sick to her stomach after Cosby allegedly gave her a drink. She alleged the embattled comedian escorted her to a room where she lost consciousness before waking up with her clothes off to find Cosby biting one of her toes.

Cosby denied the allegations. Goins ultimately dropped her civil suit against him.

Goins was just one of dozens of women who accused Cosby of sexual misconduct; Cosby has denied all the allegations. He stood trial earlier this year after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004.

In June, a Pennsylvania judge granted a mistrial after the jury had announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” for the second time in the trial — the first trial ended with a hung jury.

A judge has since scheduled a retrial to begin on Nov. 6.