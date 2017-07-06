Georgia Mother Suspected of Fatally Stabbing 4 Children and Husband

A Georgia woman was detained on Thursday after police found her husband and four of their five children stabbed to death in their Loganville home, authorities announced.

Gwinnett County police said they received the call at around 4:45 a.m. and arrived at the family’s Emory Lane house to find four young children and one man dead of stab wounds.

“Fortunately, they found one additional child who was still alive suffering from serious conditions,” police told PEOPLE in a statement.

The unnamed child was taken to a hospital, police said. The child’s condition is unknown.

Authorities announced that all of the children were under age 10 and the man was in his mid-30s. The mother is considered a suspect in the killings.

Officials have not identified a motive for the crime, according to WSB-TV.

Although the woman was taken into custody, no charges were immediately announced.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” officials said in the statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.”

Authorities added: “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

A neighbor told WSB-TV that the mother had been in the home with her dead family for at least 24 hours before police were called.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

Loganville is about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta.