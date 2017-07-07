The 9-year-old lone survivor of a horrifying scene inside a suburban Atlanta home is learning that her father and four siblings are dead and her mother has been charged with their alleged murders.

Diana Romero was found in the house in Loganville, Georgia, suffering serious injuries. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital and was in serious but stable condition Thursday afternoon, police said.

“We continue to pray for Diana’s recovery both physically and emotionally as she learns about what happened to her father and siblings,” police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Diana’s mother, Isabel Martinez, 33, was arrested on Thursday after police discovered her husband, 33-year-old Martin Romero, and four of their children: Isabela Martinez, 10; Dacota Romero, 7; Dillan Romero, 4 and 2-year-old Axel Romero, dead from apparent stab wounds, police say.

Isabel Martinez is charged with five counts of murder and malice murder along with six counts of aggravated assault, police confirm to PEOPLE. She is being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bail and is also expected to meet with U.S. immigration officials.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” police said in the statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.”

Martinez was immediately taken into custody Thursday morning after police responded to the home at around 4:45 a.m. A Gwinnett police spokeswoman told PEOPLE that Martinez is cooperating with investigators, but officials would not reveal a motive for the killing.

Diana underwent surgery and is expected to remain in the hospital for up to three weeks, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. The fundraiser was started to cover funeral costs for the victims and Diana’s medical bills.

A local resident, Jim Hollandsworth, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family had just moved to the area and that the children were involved in his afterschool program.

“Everyone is in complete shock,” Hollandsworth told the Journal-Constitution, describing the kids as “great” and “happy.” “The last few weeks our staff has gotten to know these kids very well.”