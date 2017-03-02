Grandmother Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Who Kept Diary of Her Abuse

A judge in Cook County, Illinois, has convicted Helen Ford of first-degree murder in the 2013 strangling and beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter, Gizzell Ford, PEOPLE confirms.

In court on Thursday, Judge Evelyn Clay did not even try to hide her outrage as she addressed the 55-year-old woman’s crime.

“This murder was torture,” Clay said. “That child suffered a slow and agonizing death. That little body looked like it had been pulverized from head to toe. Her treatment of this child was evil.”

During Ford’s murder trial this week, prosecutors described unspeakable torment: beatings, starvation, forced exercise and strangulation.

They also released Gizzell’s rainbow-colored diary, which partially documented the girl’s descent from a sunny third-grader to abuse victim.

“I know if I be good and do everything I’m told I won’t have to do punishments,” Gizzell wrote.

She described how she had been forced to squat for hours and told to stand in one place for “an hour or two.”

Prosecutors alleged that the girl’s father, Andre Ford, directed the abuse. (He died in custody a year after his arrest.) His mother — Gizzell’s grandmother — carried out the brutal abuse, they said.

Prosecutors also showed the judge several cellphone videos in which the girl was tormented, her screams muffled by a sock in her mouth.

Gizzell’s emaciated body was found on July 12, 2013. She had been badly beaten and strangled. Her 70-lb. body was covered with bruises, lacerations and scrapes.

“What happened to Gizzell was an abomination,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito angrily told the judge. “It makes you lose faith in the human race.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Ford’s attorney argued at trial that Gizzell’s injuries were self-inflicted and that the grandmother was “overwhelmed” by caring for her bedridden son and three grandchildren.

The defense did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ford faces life in prison. She will be sentenced later this month.