Family of Facebook Live Alleged Torture Victim Speaks Out After 4 Suspects Are Charged with Hate Crime

The family of the special needs teenager whose alleged kidnap and torture was broadcast on Facebook live is speaking out about the incident.

“We’re still just trying to get our heads together,” the 18-year-old alleged victim’s brother, Jason Nagel, 32, tells PEOPLE. “He’s doing as well as he can. He was with us all last night he’s with my mom now. We’re just trying to be there for him.”

On Thursday, Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, were charged with hate crimes, a State’s Attorney news release obtained by PEOPLE stated.

In the social media video, the teen was tied up with his mouth covered. The Washington Post said that the four attackers could be heard in the video laughing and screaming “[Expletive] Donald Trump” and “[Expletive] white people,” as they stood around the teen, kicking and punching him before eventually cutting his forehead with a knife.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The teen, who is mentally disabled, was eventually found wandering the streets on Tuesday afternoon, after allegedly being held for at least 24 hours, said Area North Commander Kevin Duffin.

“We’re so grateful for all the prayers and efforts that led to the safe return of our brother,” the teen’s brother-in-law David Boyd said, reported NBC 5 News. “We’re fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders. At this time we ask for continued prayers for all those involved and for our family’s privacy as we cope and heal.”

The outlet also spoke to the teen’s grandmother, Sally Sacksteder, who said, “I will not look at the video. I do not want to see it. I don’t want to watch him suffer. I know he did.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

“I just don’t understand, that’s it – why somebody would do what they did,” she added, saying, “I just have no idea the impact it’s gonna have on his future.”

According to authorities, the teen knew at least one of the suspects from school, CNN reported.

Tanishia Covington has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the State’s Attorney press release said. Brittany Covington and Cooper face the same charges, and, in addition, residential burglary charges. Hill also faces the same charges, as well as robbery and residential burglary charges.

All four are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon, and have allegedly given statements to police admitting their roles in the attack, according to the Los Angeles Times.