Chelsea Manning Shares First Photo of Herself After Release: 'So Here I Am Everyone'

U.S. Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning shared the first photo of herself following her release from prison to her new Instagram account on Thursday, telling her followers, “Okay, so here I am everyone!”

She added a winking face emoji, and the hashtag, “#HelloWorld.”

Manning shared several pictures to her new Instagram account on Wednesday, showcasing her freedom after years behind bars.

An Army spokesperson confirmed Manning’s release from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas on Wednesday. Manning, born Bradley Manning, served seven years of her 35-year sentence.

Manning was released “in accordance to President Obama’s order,” the U.S. Army said in a statement, adding that no further information would be released “to ensure the privacy and security of Inmate Manning.”

Shortly before finishing his term as President, Obama shortened the sentence for Manning, who leaked classified information to WikiLeaks.

“I appreciate the wonderful support that I have received from so many people across the world over these past years,” Manning said in an exclusive statement to ABC News. “As I rebuild my life, I remind myself not to relive the past. The past will always affect me and I will keep that in mind while remembering that how it played out is only my starting point, not my final destination.”

Manning confirmed that she identified as a woman just one day after her 2013 sentencing, her lawyer said. She began her gender transition while in prison, although she had made appearances as a woman since as early as 2010.