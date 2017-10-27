Inside the Case of Chelsea Bruck, Michigan Woman Who Went Missing from 2014 Halloween Party

It was an infamous missing persons case that rocked rural Michigan back in 2014.

Chelsea Bruck, a 22-year-old woman, vanished from a Halloween party. Six months later, she was found dead and naked in the dense woods.

A new episode of Dateline airs on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, and takes a deep look at the case, reported by velvety-throated newsman Keith Morrison. You can catch a quick preview of tonight’s episode — titled “The Halloween Party” — in this 1-minute clip, provided exclusively to PEOPLE.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The new, two-hour episode features interviews with the detectives who handled the case as well as friends of Bruck, who Dateline first featured back in 2014, as part of the show’s online series, “Missing in America.”

In May, Michigan man Daniel Clay was convicted of murdering Bruck; he has long acknowledged that he killed her after they left the party together, but has always insisted her death was accidental.

He claims he inadvertently asphyxiated her in his car while the two were having sex.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Clay was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole back in July.

Bruck suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had three identifiable injuries, according to court records, and asphyxiation could not be ruled out due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition.

But prosecutors argued during Clay’s trial that Bruck’s injuries were clear evidence her death was not accidental.

Bruck had attended the crowded Halloween bash dressed as the Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Dateline’s “The Halloween Party” airs Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.