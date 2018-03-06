Cheerleader's Boyfriend Accused of Letting Her Die From Diabetic Shock, Charged with Manslaughter

A Florida teenager has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly failing to seek help for his girlfriend after she went into diabetic shock.

Fabiola Cosme-Feliciano, 19, died last December from complications of diabetes while staying with her boyfriend, Yeshua Ramirez. While she allegedly had lifesaving diabetes medications on hand, she didn’t take them on the day that she died.

According to an arrest report, Ramirez, 19, left her alone for several hours while her condition worsened — even though he allegedly knew that she needed medical treatment and medication. When Ramirez returned to the home, Cosme-Feliciano, who was a high school cheerleader, was dead. She had been unable to call for help as she lost consciousness.

Yeshua Ramirez Osceola County Sheriffs Office

“He had knowledge of her deteriorating condition,” Osceola County Sheriff Major Jacob Ruiz told reporters, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Her life depended on [getting care] and he did nothing about it.”

On February 15, authorities arrested Ramirez and charged him with one count of manslaughter, PEOPLE confirms. Days after his arrest, he was charged with attempted murder in connection with an unrelated drive-by shooting that injured one person.

Cosme-Feliciano suffered from Type 1 diabetes from the time she was 2 years old. Her mother, Lily Feliciano, told the Orlando Sentinel that the family had moved from Puerto Rico to Orlando so she could receive treatment.

Now, the teen’s family is mourning the young woman who wanted to become a nurse or EMT. They grapple with questions about what happened.

“I just cannot understand why someone left my baby like that,” Lily Feliciano told the Sentinel. “That was cruel. No one deserves that. It’s like a nightmare and we have to wake up every day and realize it’s real.”

Ramirez is at the Osceola County Jail without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for him. He has not yet entered a plea.