Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer’s Family Asks Mourners to Wear Purple to Memorial Set for Wednesday

A memorial service will be held Wednesday in Charlottesville, Virginia for Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed when a driver rammed his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally on Saturday.

The tribute, which will be open to the public, is scheduled at 11 a.m. inside Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. Heather’s family is asking attendees to “please wear something purple.”

“She was an outspoken, outgoing, determined and passionate individual and had a special regard for social injustices and especially those concerning race relations,” the family wrote in a press release.

A GoFundMe page set up to help her family raised nearly $225,000, exceeding their goal of $50,000.

“She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her,” Heather’s mother said, according to the donation page.

The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall memorializes Heather Heyer and the 2 state troopers killed on August 12 pic.twitter.com/umzibvquPh — Natasha Roth (@NatashaRoth01) August 16, 2017

At least 26 people were taken to a local hospital from the Charlottesville rally and counter-protests, the Northwest Herald reported. At least 19 of those victims are believed to be injured in the car crash, according to the New York Times.

Two Virginia state troopers, Jay Cullen and Berke Bates, also died in a helicopter crash near the demonstrations.

The marquee at the Paramount Theater currently reads: “Lives lost but not forgotten Heather, Jay, Berke.”