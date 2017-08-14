Woman Claims Fiancé Pushed Her Out of the Way During Charlottesville Car Attack, Sparing Her Serious Injury

If not for the heroic actions of her fiancé, a woman could have been seriously injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against a downtown Charlottesville white nationalist rally Saturday afternoon.

Marissa Blair told The New York Times that her fiancé, Marcus Martin, pushed her out of the way of the oncoming vehicle. Although Blair walked away with just a scraped arm and a bruise on her leg, Martin attended the memorial service for 32-year-old fatal victim Heather Heyer in a wheelchair with a broken leg.

Blair, who was friends with Heyer and used to work with her, recalled the horrific moment when the car crashed into a group of protesters.

“We were just marching around, spreading love — and then the accident happened,” she said. “In a split second you see a car, and you see bodies flying.”

Blair, 27, began looking for Martin, who had been hit by the car. When she first spotted him, he was in his red baseball cap on the ground, covered in blood.

“It terrified me,” she said.

The couple were reunited and went to the hospital to tend to his injury.

They later learned from a detective that Heyer had been killed.

“I kind of knew and didn’t want to believe it,” Blair told the newspaper. “When the cop told me, I cried and sank to my knees.”

Blair said, “Heather was such a sweet soul, she did not deserve to die.”

Martin, along with others at the memorial service, wore a purple shirt with a photo of Heyer’s face and a quote from her recent Facebook post where she asked friends to be outraged about racism in America.

“What happened here is 100 percent wrong,” Martin said, according to the New York Daily News.

At least 26 people were taken to a local hospital from the rally and counter-protests, the Northwest Herald reports. At least 19 of those victims are believed to have been injured in the car crash, according to the New York Times.

Police identified the alleged driver as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, according to CNN, Washington Post and the Associated Press. He is being held for second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Samantha Bloom, Fields’ mother, said he dropped his cat off at her apartment on Friday so he could attend the rally, according to the Toledo Blade.

RELATED VIDEO: Mother of Suspect Who Allegedly Plowed Into Charlottesville Protesters Speaks Out

“I told him to be careful,” Bloom told the outlet. “[And] if they’re going to rally to make sure he’s doing it peacefully.”

The mother shared that Fields told her about the rally last week but said she didn’t know the racist nature of the gathering.

Bloom told the Associated Press that she had no idea her son supported alt-right views, noting that he had an African-American friend.

“I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump’s not a white supremacist,” she said.