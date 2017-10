Police officer colleagues of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Charleston Hartfield salute while "Taps" is played during a vigil for Hartfield at Police Memorial Park on Thursday in Las Vegas. Hartfield, who was off duty at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, was killed when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd killing 58 people and injuring more than 450. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history.