Charleston Church Shooter's Sister Allegedly Brought Weapon to School, Made Online Threats

The sister of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who in 2015 shot nine black people in a racially-motivated attack inside a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, allegedly brought a knife and marijuana to her school after posting threats on Snapchat.

Lt. Curtis Wilson from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms for PEOPLE that Morgan Roof, 18, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds.

On Wednesday, she showed up for classes at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, allegedly with pepper spray, marijuana, and a knife.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer was contacted by a school administrator, according to Lt. Wilson.

“Roof had also made a social media post on Snapchat which caused alarm to the student body,” Wilson tells PEOPLE in an email.

“The school’s administrative staff acted appropriately by calling in the School Resource Officer to arrest Roof for violating school policy,” Wilson adds.

No students were injured Wednesday.

It was unknown Thursday if Roof has an attorney or if she entered pleas to the charges against her.

Roof was released from custody, according to online records.

In 2015, the Charleston shooter sat alongside his victims for about an hour in a service at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston before opening fire.

“In that moment, a man of immense hatred walked that room shooting person after person after person, stopping only so he could reload more magazines and kill more people,” assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams told jurors at the shooter’s trial.

He was eventually convicted on 33 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death, religious obstruction and use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.

“It was an act of tremendous cowardice, shooting people as they have their eyes closed in prayer, shooting them on the ground,” Williams said.

In 2017, he was sentenced to death.

The victims were: Tywanza Sanders, 26; Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Ethel Lance, 70; Myra Thompson, 59; and Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr., 74.

• With reporting by Stephanie Petit