Serial Killer Charles Manson, 82, ‘Seriously Ill’ After Being Rushed to California Hospital: Reports

Infamous mass murderer Charles Manson has been taken from California’s Corcoran State Prison and transported to a hospital, according to reports.

The 82-year-old convict, who is serving nine life sentences for a series of gruesome murders that he and his followers committed in 1969, was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif., on Sunday for an unknown ailment, TMZ reported Tuesday night.

Three vans from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation were parked outside the hospital late Tuesday night, ABC News reports.

A California Department of Corrections spokesperson declined to comment on reports of the mass killer’s hospitalization, citing privacy issues, but the Los Angeles Times reports that he is “seriously ill.”

The Bakersfield Californian also confirmed that Manson was at Mercy Hospital, but reported that he had not been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Manson first made headlines around the globe after his arrest for the grisly killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate in Los Angeles, along with four of her friends in her Los Angeles home in August 1969.

The murders, which turned the career criminal and his so-called “family” into household names, were masterminded by the cult leader in an effort to start a race war, which he called “helter skelter” after the Beatles song.

This isn’t the first time Manson has sought medical treatment during his nearly five decades of incarceration.

In 1984, a fellow inmate poured paint thinner on Manson and set him on fire during an argument, which burned him over 20 percent of his body. Manson, who in recent years has reportedly suffered from heart problems, later recovered from the injuries.

Originally sentenced to death in 1971 – which was later reduced to life imprisonment when California abolished capital punishment in 1972 – Manson has been denied parole 12 times.