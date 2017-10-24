Charles Manson and His Family: Inside the Cult of a Madman

CHARLES MANSON

A former convict, Manson brought together dozens of disenfranchised young people in the late 1960s in California. He called them his "Family" and they all eventually settled together at Spahn Ranch near Los Angeles.

For two nights in August 1969 in Los Angeles, Manson instructed a handful of his followers to kill seven people. Convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in 1971, Manson is serving a life sentence in California's Corcoran State Prison.

Now 81, he was denied parole for the 12th time in 2012. The 81-year-old was reportedly rushed to a hospital in early 2017 after suffering from a serious illness, but returned to prison.