Charles Manson Back in Prison After Hospitalization

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson, who had spent the last week at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, is back in Corcoran State Prison, according to a corrections official.

“Inmate Charles Manson is at California State Prison-Corcoran,” Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation tells PEOPLE. “We never stated he was anywhere else. Medical privacy laws do not allow us to discuss inmates’ medical issues, if any.”

Manson, 82, was reportedly taken to Mercy Hospital last week for an unknown ailment. The Los Angeles Times had reported that Manson was suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding and was seriously ill.

It is unclear what treatment Manson received while at the hospital.

Manson has been in prison since April 22, 1971 for the grisly killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a two-day spree in 1969.

During Manson’s time behind bars prison officials have said the former cult leaders is anything but a “model prisoner,” and that he has racked up more than 100 violations.

Manson’s most recent rules violations at Corcoran — where he has been since 1989 — have included getting caught with three contraband mobile phones, failing to provide a urine sample for random drug testing, threatening prison staff, possession of a weapon and assault.

“He was a nasty prisoner,” retired Los Angeles County prosecutor Stephen Kay, who helped convict Manson, tells PEOPLE. “He threw hot coffee on a guard and spit on a guard’s face. He had a saw blade in the sole of a shoe. He was making little dolls, but they were like voodoo dolls of people, and he would stick needles in them hoping to injure the live person the doll was fashioned after. He said his main activity was making those dolls.”

Manson, Kay says, had a particular dislike for female prison guards. “He was especially nasty to the female guards,” he says. “He never had any respect for women. Women were to be used.”

In March of 2009, officers at Corcoran found a contraband cell phone under Manson’s mattress. There were calls and text messages made to people in California, New Jersey, Florida and British Columbia. Manson had also received missed calls from people in Florida, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Indiana.

His last offense at Corcoran was in February of 2016 when he was caught again with a contraband cell phone and charger.

In 1982, prison guards searching Manson’s cell at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville found a hacksaw blade, marijuana and LSD, according to the Times. Also discovered were a nylon rope and a catalogue indicating how to purchase a hot-air balloon, objects that made officers believe he might have been planning a prison escape, the paper reports.

Kay says Manson, who was known for his outlandish and violent behavior behind bars, had enemies in prison.

“They were in the model shop and Manson got into a religious argument with a Hare Krishna, and the Hare Krishna poured lighter fluid on him and lit him up,” Kay says about the Vacaville assault.

Manson first came to the public’s attention after he was arrested the murders he and his followers committed in 1969. The murders were part of a plot by Manson to start a race war he called “Helter Skelter,” after the Beatles song. Manson and his so-called “family” of followers were convicted in 1971.

He has been denied parole 12 times and has spent time in San Quentin, Vacaville and Corcoran prisons.

The last time Manson went to a parole hearing was in 1997.

