Two Killed in Shooting at Central Michigan University, Suspect at Large

Two people are dead after a shooter opened fire on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, PEOPLE confirms.

The shooter, who remained at large as of press time, fired shots inside Campbell Hall, one of the school’s student dorms, according to a tweet sent out by the college Friday morning.

A Michigan State Police official tells PEOPLE there have been two fatalities.

In a message posted to Twitter, the university wrote, “The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the school tweeted, adding that there are no additional injuries and the suspect is still at large.

A previous tweet sent from the school said police advised all students to take shelter and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

A Facebook post by the school identified a person of interest as James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male approximately 19 years old. He is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 135 lbs.

In the Facebook post, the school said the campus is on lockdown.

Central Michigan University police were unable to comment Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.