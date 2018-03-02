Central Michigan Shooting Suspect Is Student Who Allegedly Killed Parents in Dorm Room: Reports

Police allege the suspect in Friday’s shooting at Central Michigan University that killed two was a student who shot his parents in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.

The suspect, James Eric Davis, Jr., is a sophomore at the university, according to the Detroit Free Press. The paper reports that the 19-year-old shot and killed his parents in his fourth floor dorm room Friday morning as they picked him up for spring break.

Friday marks the last day of CMU’s classes before break, according to the Free Press.

On Thursday night, police were in contact with Davis, who was allegedly admitted to a local hospital for an issue having to do with drugs, reports WILX.

He was released Friday morning before the alleged shooting, according to the station.

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, a message by the university to Twitter said, “The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.”

Residents of Mt. Pleasant — where the school is located — have been urged to remain indoors while police search for Davis, who was last seen on security camera footage heading north and running along train tracks, according to the Free Press.

“Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families,” CMU’s website says.

Davis Jr. is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 135 lbs, according to the school’s website. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 911.