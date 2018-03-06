Brother of Central Michigan Student Who Allegedly Killed Parents in Dorm: 'I Still Love' Him

The older brother of a Michigan teen accused of fatally shooting his parents last week in his Central Michigan University dorm room expressed sympathy for his sibling while grieving his parents’ loss.

“I’m in shock and even in denial… it’s a hard pill to swallow, a heavy load to bear. I can’t wrap my mind around this, nor make any sense of this,” Russell Matthew Davis wrote in a post announcing his parents’ deaths Saturday.

“I STILL LOVE MY BOTHER!,” Russell Davis wrote. “I want him safe, supported and prayed for just like my sister [and] I.”

James Davis Sr. and wife Diva Janeen Davis were killed Friday morning after their 19-year-old son James Davis Jr. allegedly shot them in his dorm room. The couple had gone to Central Michigan University, where Davis Jr. is a sophomore, to pick him up for spring break, according to the Detroit News.

“I LOVE my Mama/Ma/MaDea and my Dad!! I’m going to MISS THEM!!,” Russell Davis wrote on Facebook. “The coming days will be hard… very hard but continue to pray for us.”

Davis Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and a weapons charge. CMU police have not yet released a motive for the alleged murders. On Tuesday, bond for Davis Jr. was set for $3 million, according to WGNTV. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney and he has not yet entered a plea.

Speaking to the Detroit News, Jordan Murphy, a former coworker of James Davis Sr., said, “From knowing the family … something out-of-character occurred. Something external affected the situation that caused this unfortunate tragedy to occur.”

University police announced the shooting in a tweet Friday morning and launched a search for Davis Jr., who allegedly fled the scene. On Saturday, shortly after midnight, Davis was arrested after someone spotted him standing near train tracks and called police, according to a police press conference Saturday.

Security footage recovered as part of the investigation allegedly shows Davis left his dorm and headed for the parking lot. He allegedly returned from the parking lot, and was carrying the murder weapon.

The day before the alleged shooting, Davis had allegedly been exhibiting unusual behavior, police said Saturday.

He has since been hospitalized for treatment of hypothermia and the effects of a drug overdose, police said Saturday.

Russell Davis, who is currently earning a doctorate of divinity and a member of the Church of God, shared a message to the media and public in his status.

“To the media and opinionated people… Please don’t make a villain of my brother… that is NOT who he is… and despite the circumstances, he also lost a mother and father… And I LOVE him. Consider that!”

