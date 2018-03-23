George Clooney, Julianne Moore & More Stars Open Up About Gun Violence Prevention

GEORGE CLOONEY

"The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC [at March for Our Lives] is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it's young people."

— addressing the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas who are standing up for gun safety, in a letter published by The Guardian