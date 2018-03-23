Crime
George Clooney, Julianne Moore & More Stars Open Up About Gun Violence Prevention
Celebs share their thoughts ahead of the March for Our Lives, a March 24 rally to promote gun safety
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 15
GEORGE CLOONEY
"The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC [at March for Our Lives] is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it's young people."
— addressing the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas who are standing up for gun safety, in a letter published by The Guardian
2 of 15
REESE WITHERSPOON
"I hope all of our representatives know that The American people expect them to work the will of the people. We have had enough. We need gun safety laws. Now. Republicans/Democrats. This is not about partisan politics. This is about our children and our communities and we will vote for people who care about us."
— on Instagram
3 of 15
JULIANNE MOORE
"This is not an anti-gun or pro-gun argument. It's a safety issue. In our country we have a right to bear arms. But we also have a responsibility to bear arms safely. On an average day, seven kids or teens are killed by guns. With regulation, you reduce deaths."
— to PEOPLE
4 of 15
OPRAH WINFREY
"The vast majority of people in this country believe in stronger background checks because they realize that we can uphold the Second Amendment and also reduce that violence that is robbing us of our children."
5 of 15
JENNIFER HUDSON
"It's a bad time right now, no matter where we look. Kids can't go to school, people can't go to church, you can't go to the movies. It's like, what are we doing to ourselves? What's happening? We're acting like animals … It's unfortunate that things are this way but it's not going to change unless we do something about it."
— to W Magazine
6 of 15
AMY SCHUMER
"You know it's really not my area of expertise, but it really upset me. It felt really personal to me. In terms of what's going on in our Congress and why this has been such an ongoing issue is very frustrating. I just felt the need to get involved because of how personal that event felt and how upset it made me feel."
— recalling the Louisiana shooting during a Trainwreck screening, at Italy's 2015 Locarno Film Festival
7 of 15
JAMES CORDEN
"This time the children seem to be using their voices louder than ever to demand that their elected officials address this issue. The survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — not the right-wing or the left-wing, not politicians, but the kids who, for most of their lives, have been doing the same active shooter drills that our kids will do … These kids are saying, 'You know what? We want something done. No more tweeting. No more thoughts and prayers followed by inaction.' They are saying, 'We demand change and until we get it, we're gonna call you out on it.'"
— on the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, on The Late Late Show
8 of 15
MARK RUFFALO
"Since we have AR15s easier to buy we have seen more mass shootings. More guns, more easily had = more mass murders. Australia outlawed this type of gun, never happened again. Less guns = less mass murder. It's simple. Putting more guns in school will = more shootings."
— slamming Donald Trump's idea to arm teachers, on Twitter
9 of 15
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
"I think it's really about time. Citizens, we don't feel safe, and if these kids don't feel safe then they need to do something about it. I admire what they're doing and I think they're really brave."
— speaking about the Parkland, Florida shooting, to InStyle
10 of 15
ALY RAISMAN
"What are you supposed to tell your little sister when she asks, 'What do I do if a shooter comes in? Do I hide in the classroom or run for my life?' This should not be a child's concern or worry. No one should have to live in fear. Something must be done."
— on Twitter
11 of 15
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
"We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: Action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence."
— on Twitter
12 of 15
CHRIS EVANS
"Not anti-gun, but certain weapons should only be in certain hands. I support @MassAGO enforcement of the assault weapons ban."
— on Twitter
13 of 15
KARLIE KLOSS
"These kids are our future. Change starts with unity and a demand for action. Power to them. See you on [March] 24th."
— on Instagram
14 of 15
YARA SHAHIDI
"I have the privilege of being a student on and off screen [and] come from a family of educators. Campuses are supposed to be safe spaces. Places of learning and community. It is devastating that time and time again our safety and lives are being compromised in places that are supposed to be dedicated to our growth."
— on Twitter
15 of 15
BILL MURRAY
"It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn’t stop. I think, maybe, this noise that those students in Florida are making — here, today — will do something of the same nature."
— comparing the Parkland, Florida shooting survivors to Vietnam war protestors, in a piece for NBC News THINK
See Also
More
More
Fla. Woman Allegedly Smacked Her Husband After He Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary
Iowa Family-of-Four Found Dead in Their Mexican Condo While on Vacation
Stillborn Twins Found in Suitcase Along Arkansas Road, Woman Arrested
Missing Colorado Mom Was Last Seen in Alley Behind Bar After St. Patrick's Day
What to Expect at Saturday's March for Our Lives as Students Rally Against Gun Violence Nationwide