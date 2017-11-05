Celebrities React After Mass Shooting in Texas Church Kills At Least 26: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

A shooter opened fire at a church in Texas, killing at least 26 people on Sunday, according to authorities.

A solo gunman started shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News. Sutherland Springs is about 35 miles outside San Antonio.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy told CNN the shooter was killed after a brief chase into neighboring Guadalupe County. He said it is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life.

Multiple celebrities have spoken out in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass casualty, offering well-wishes for the Sutherland Springs community.

“My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas,” Britney Spears wrote on Twitter. “My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.”

“No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America,” comedian Sarah Silverman wrote. “Please let’s all come together.”

Comedian Billy Eichner accused lawmakers of not taking sufficient action after mass shootings. “Where’s the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there,” he wrote.

He also retweeted Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani who simply wrote, “#GunControlNow.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

President Donald Trump has also addressed the shooting, writing on Twitter, “May God be w/ the people of Suntherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”