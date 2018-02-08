Calif. Man Allegedly Put Cat in Freezer and Threw Her Off Balcony — and Cat Survived

A California man was charged with animal cruelty on Tuesday after police say he tortured and abused a small black and white cat.

According to the police report, Lucio Lopez, 34, allegedly attacked the cat in his apartment shortly after 2:45 a.m. Lopez was allegedly upset that the cat had walked into his apartment, and decided to punish her.

First, the man allegedly put the 3-year-old cat into the apartment’s freezer. Then, police say, he removed the feline and began to squeeze her. When she cried out in pain, the man allegedly threw her off the 2nd story balcony.

Lucio Lopez Fontana Police Department

In a statement, the Fontana Police Department says that the cat survived the attack.

“The kitten struck the concrete floor resulting in major injuries to its chest and a fractured leg,” the statement says. “Lopez was arrested by officers and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for animal cruelty and an outstanding warrant.”

“Fontana Animal Services responded to the scene and transported the kitten to the veterinarian for emergency treatment. The kitten is doing as well as could be, but will need surgery and much needed love.”

Lopez initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.

The cat is being treated by a veterinarian. Emergency room staff nicknamed her “Olive.”

Lopez is being held in the San Bernardino County jail. Bond has not yet been set, and court records do not show an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.