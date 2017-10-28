Casey Anthony’s Parents Say They’ll Sue Her If She Sells Her Story — or Does a Reality Show

In a new interview, Casey Anthony‘s parents revealed they would sue their daughter if she sold her story or appeared on a reality show with OJ Simpson.

In an upcoming interview with Chris Hansen on Monday’s episode of Crime Watch Daily, Casey’s parents, George and Cindy, were asked about the rumors their daughter might film a reality show with Simpson — who recently got released from jail after 9 years behind bars — that would chronicle their lives after high-profile court cases, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

“Oh god. If it came down to that, I would [sue],” Cindy Anthony told Hansen, according to Fox News.

The Sentinel also reported that the family said they would sue Casey if she sold her story apart from the reality show.

As previously reported, in the same interview Cindy said that she thinks “Casey is mentally ill.” Cindy also claimed that her 31-year-old daughter suffers from seizures and doesn’t always know it.

When Hanson asked the Anthonys to send a message to their daughter, Cindy added, “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

The relationship between the Anthony family is fractured. George has had no relationship with his infamous daughter since her defense team accused him of molesting Casey. He denied the claims during his testimony. Cindy has had limited contact with her daughter since she was acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in 2011.

Casey is now living in south Florida with one of her private investigators. In an Associated Press interview earlier this year, she said, “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”