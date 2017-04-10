WATCH: Casey Anthony’s Parents Recall Their Devastation When Caylee Was Found Dead

On December 11, 2008, a meter reader stepped into the woods near Casey Anthony‘s home. As he looked for a place to relieve himself, he kicked a garbage bag. A skull rolled out.

The discovery ended a five-month-long search for 2-year-old Caylee Anthony, who had been reported missing that July. The details were gruesome: duct tape was stretched over the jaw of the skull. Items from Caylee Anthony’s room, including linens and clothes, were found with her remains.

Authorities combed the area, and soon found dozens of bones belonging to Caylee. Prosecutors charged Casey Anthony in her death and decided to seek the death penalty.

In a new interview, Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, recall hearing the news that their granddaughter’s remains had been found. They are speaking out for the first time in five years on Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, a three-part docuseries on Investigation Discovery.

The second episode airs Monday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The first episode aired Sunday night and the third episode airs Tuesday night.

In the exclusive preview clip above, Cindy Anthony recalls her devastation at the confirmation that their beloved granddaughter was dead.

“It was horrible,” she remembers. “I felt like someone had punched me in the gut and taken every breath from out of my body, and my heart was just being ripped apart. All of our prayers and all of our hopes were gone.”

George Anthony adds, “The reality hits you like a brick wall you run into, or just having every part of your body being pulled and mangled.”

Nearly nine years after Caylee’s death, George and Cindy Anthony live in the same house, just a few hundred feet from where Caylee was found.

Casey Anthony, who became known as “the most hated mom in America,” was acquitted in 2011. She lives a lonely, guarded life in South Florida with her lead investigator. She has not been employed for several years.

The Anthonys no longer speak with Casey, and have never gotten the answers they seek about what, exactly, happened to Caylee.

“I just couldn’t understand it,” Cindy Anthony says now. “It’s very hard to process.”

