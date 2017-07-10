Casey Anthony’s Lawyer Claims She Had a ‘Blackout’ of Daughter Caylee’s Death

It’s a question that may never be answered: What, exactly, happened to Caylee Anthony?

When the 2-year-old girl’s remains were found near her home in 2008 about five months after she was reported missing, the medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death. But prosecutors had already charged Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, with first-degree murder — for which she was later acquitted after a high-profile trial.

Jurors said that one of their reasons was because they didn’t know how Caylee died.

In a new interview, one of Anthony’s trial attorneys, Cheney Mason, says that his former client blocked out parts of her own life surrounding her daughter’s death.

“I believe that Casey’s mind, in some dimension, I guess the common word would say ‘snapped.'” Mason told LawNewz in an article published Friday. “She didn’t go sniveling crazy by any means, but blackout — completely a blackout — of what went on and what happened.”

“[Anthony] grieved and comprehended differently than anyone else,” said Mason, who defended her alongside Jose Baez. “She went into what I call ‘Casey World.’ She shut it out.”

“She didn’t know what she was doing or what she was saying,” he continued.

In his hour-long interview with LawNewz, Mason said that Anthony loved Caylee and was “bonded to” her. According to him, Anthony didn’t fully grasp that her daughter was dead until her murder trial.

“She knows she did not do this,” he said.

In the years since her release from jail, Anthony has seldom spoken out. In March, she told the Associated Press that the details of Caylee’s death were still unclear to her.

“I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” she said. “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.”

Anthony then added that she had made peace with her past. “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The AP described its interview with Anthony as “revealing, bizarre and often contradictory” and wrote that it “ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case.”

Anthony now lives in South Florida with her private investigator. She has started a photography business and works in online legal investigation.

While she originally said that she wanted more kids someday, she told the AP that she doesn’t think she’d be “dumb enough” to have more children.