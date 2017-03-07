Casey Anthony Speaks for First Time Since Acquittal in Daughter Caylee’s Murder

It has been nearly six years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The 30-year-old, once dubbed “the most hated mom in America,” has spoken out for the first time – talking about her life now, her daughter and why she feels kinship with O.J. Simpson after becoming obsessed with his murder trial.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony told the Associated Press in her first interview since the 2011 acquittal. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Despite giving the AP five interviews over the course of a week — a reporter caught up with the woman at an anti-Donald Trump rally in Florida — Anthony’s comments are likely to leave more questions than answers. She maintains she still does not know what happened in the final moments of Caylee‘s life.

She also revealed that she has attempted to maintain a social life – drinking with friends at local bars where she says the men are attracted to her and often buy her drinks. She also said she has had short-lived romances since the trial – though she says she keeps a lonely, guarded life now.

Anthony made national headlines when she became the focus of the 2008 murder case in which the toddler’s remains were found in a wooded area near her home. Caylee was supposedly last seen on June 16, 2008 – but she wasn’t reported missing for more than a month, July 15.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony told the AP. “I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After the month-and-a-half-long trial that became a nationwide media frenzy, Anthony was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder. Anthony spent three years in prison as she awaited the trial.

She was convicted of four counts of lying to police, with Anthony admitting she falsely claimed she left her daughter with a baby-sitter and received a phone call from Caylee the day before she was reported missing, the AP reports. Two of the charges were later dropped.

“I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” she told the AP. “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Prosecutors could not establish how Caylee died, and the circumstances surrounding the child’s death still remain a mystery. However, earlier this month, Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who presided at Anthony’s trial, suggested that Anthony may have accidentally killed her daughter while trying to calm her with chloroform, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has concluded that Anthony’s “actions or the lack of actions … ultimately resulted or contributed in the death of the child,” the AP reports.

Attorney Cheney Mason Gives Update on Casey Anthony: ‘She Wants to Go on With Her Life’

Now, Anthony lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, who was a lead investigator on her defense team. She also works for McKenna, doing investigative work including social media searches.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that she receives financial support from some members of her legal team. One insider said that Anthony had launched her own photography business, Case Photography, but “has done very few projects.”

During her investigative work for McKenna, Anthony said she became fascinated with Simpson’s high-profile murder trial, noting that she sees “a lot of parallels” to her own case in Simpson’s trial.

“I can empathize with his situation,” she told the AP.