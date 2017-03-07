Casey Anthony Says She ‘Can Empathize’ With O.J. Simpson: ‘There Are a Lot of Parallels’

Nearly six years after being acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony says she feels a kinship with O.J. Simpson.

In her first on-the-record interview ever about the case, the 30-year-old Florida woman told the Associated Press she has been researching the former football star’s 1994 murder trial. She told the AP that “there are a lot of parallels” between the two cases, both of which ended with shocking acquittals.

“I can empathize with his situation,” Anthony said, noting that she has become fascinated with the case.

There is a strong connection between the two high-profile murder defendants. Anthony now lives with Patrick McKenna, the Florida-based lead investigator on her defense team. McKenna was also the lead defense investigator during Simpson’s murder trial when he was accused of the 1994 killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Both trials become cultural touchstones that were shown gavel to gavel on live television. Simpson’s trial helped pioneer the fledgling network Court TV. Anthony’s trial became a national obsession in the summer of 2011: An estimated 100 million Americans watched at least part of the proceedings.

Like Simpson, Anthony has been shunned by mainstream society since her acquittal.

The woman once dubbed “the most hated mom in America” revealed that she has attempted to maintain a social life – drinking with friends at local bars where she says the men are attracted to her and often buy her drinks. She also said she has had short-lived romances since the trial – though she says she keeps a lonely, guarded life now.

But Anthony said she doesn’t care if she’s reviled by America.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”