Inside Casey Anthony's Life as Her Notoriety Fades: 'Guys Are Paying Attention to Her Again'

When Casey Anthony walked out of jail a free woman in 2011, she was described as the “most hated woman in America.”

More than 1,000 angry protestors gathered at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida, after her shocking acquittal on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

At the time, Anthony’s attorney, Cheney Mason, said that his client was in fear for her life and that the angry public was a threat to her safety.

But things seem to have changed. Anthony, now 31, lives a quiet life in South Florida doing legal investigation work and staying with Pat McKenna, a private investigator who worked on her case. (The nature of their relationship has never been made public.)

And while she generally keeps to herself, Anthony is also meeting new people. PEOPLE spoke with two sources close to her who say that she is encountering less hostility than she used to.

“People pretty much leave her alone,” says one source who has known Anthony since her trial. “She can go out and no one really bothers her.”

Casey Anthony

A second source agrees, saying, “Enough time has passed that she’s not as toxic as she used to be.”

“She’s going out now and then. She’s got a circle of friends, and guys are paying attention to her again,” the second source says, “Guys are even asking her out now.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

While Anthony’s team had actively sought to sell photos and interviews to the media, they were ultimately unsuccessful in cashing in on her notoriety.

Ultimately, she gave her first interview since her acquittal — for free — to the Associated Press earlier this year. Speaking then, she said that she wasn’t sure if she was “dumb enough” to ever have another child.

Anthony has occasionally spoken with her mother, Cindy, and her brother, Lee, but has had little contact with her father, George, who was accused by her defense team at her trial of molesting her — a charge he vehemently denies.

From left: Cindy and George Anthony

In October, Cindy and George gave an interview to Crime Watch Daily where they spoke candidly about their notorious daughter.

Cindy said she believes Casey is mentally ill while George said that he still sees his granddaughter in the house, nine years after her death. And both of them said they would sue Casey if she participated in a reality show.

“Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself and own everything,” Cindy said. “Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

One of the Casey insiders tells PEOPLE that she will not speak out about her life again anytime soon. There will be no more interviews or book deals — at least for the moment, according to this source.

“She likes being more anonymous now,” the source says. “People don’t recognize her. Guys just see her as a pretty girl. She’s not ‘Casey Anthony, murder defendant.’ She’s just an average Florida girl who is living her life.”