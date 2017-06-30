Casey Anthony: Her Life 9 Years After Daughter Caylee’s Disappearance

A High-Profile Trial

After 2-year-old Caylee Anthony vanished in June 2008, her mother, Casey Anthony didn't report her missing for more than a month. Instead, Anthony, then 22, went to the clubs, got a tattoo, and even went on a spending spree with a friend's stolen checkbook. Anthony's mother, Cindy reported Caylee missing in July 2008, sparking a nationwide search for the toddler. By the time a meter reader found Caylee's remains in a wooded lot less than a half mile from the family home, Anthony was charged with murder.

Her 2011 trial became an international sensation. More than 1,000 protestors showed up at the Orange County Courthouse. Nielsen estimated that more than 40 million Americans watched at least part of the trial, and Anthony's name trended on Twitter for 27 consecutive days – then a record for the social media platform.

Anthony's defense was simple: that her daughter had drowned in the family pool and that her father, George Anthony, had disposed of her body. For nearly six weeks, the prosecution and defense introduced jaw-dropping evidence and shocking witnesses to the 12-member jury.