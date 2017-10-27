Casey Anthony’s Mother Speaks Out: ‘I Think Casey is Mentally Ill’

The parents of Casey Anthony are speaking out in a new interview — and they are pulling no punches about their daughter.

“I think Casey is mentally ill,” Cindy Anthony, her mother, tells interviewer Chris Hansen on Monday’s episode of Crime Watch Daily. An exclusive clip is above.

Cindy Anthony also claims that her 31-year-old daughter suffers from seizures and doesn’t always remember what happens during them. Her allegation isn’t new: In 2011, George and Cindy Anthony appeared on Dr. Phil and claimed that their daughter suffers from grand mal seizures.

Earlier this year, Anthony’s attorney, Cheney Mason, said that she had a “blackout” after Caylee’s death.

When Hanson asks the Anthonys to send a message to their daughter, Cindy Anthony says, “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

The relationship between the Anthony family is fractured. George Anthony has had no relationship with his infamous daughter since her defense team accused him of molesting Casey. He denied the claims during his testimony. Cindy Anthony has had limited contact with her daughter since she was acquitted of killing her daughter, Caylee, in 2011.

The Anthony family is currently facing foreclosure on the home where Casey Anthony grew up.

Casey Anthony is now living in South Florida with one of her private investigators. In an Associated Press interview earlier this year, she said, “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

On the show, George Anthony says that he and Cindy Anthony do not sleep well at night, and are still haunted by the death of their granddaughter. He also claims that he’s done with his daughter.

“Stay away,” he says, addressing his daughter through the airwaves. “Stay away from me. If she wants a relationship again with her mom, she’s got a lot of explaining to do, but I don’t want to hear it no more. I don’t want to see her.”