Investigation Discovery 3-Part Series on Casey Anthony Features Interviews with Her Parents

The 911 call on July 15, 2008 to Orlando police came from an anguished grandmother: Cindy Anthony reported that her two-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, had been missing for more than a month.

The call eventually led to the discovery of the toddler’s remains in a wooded area near her home and the arrest of the child’s mother, Casey Anthony. After a high-profile trial that riveted the nation, Anthony was acquitted in 2011 for aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

Now, six years later, Investigation Discovery will take a closer look at the investigation of Anthony and the weeks-long trial and its shocking conclusion in a three-night series, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, beginning Sunday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Anthony, who was not interviewed for the series, now lives in relative obscurity in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator on her defense team. The 30-year-old who was once dubbed “the most hated mom in America” also works for McKenna, doing investigative work including social media searches.

She still maintains she doesn’t know what happened in the final moments of Caylee’s life — and says she doesn’t care what people think of her.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony told the Associated Press in her first interview since the 2011 acquittal. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Among those interviewed for the three-part series airing April 9 are Caylee’s grandparents, Cindy and George, who have had a falling out with their daughter and publicly berated her after the AP story, accusing her of dragging them back to a tragic period in their lives from which they had tried to “move forward.”

“After years of silence, Casey Anthony has decided to complete an interview and has once again pointed to George Anthony, her father, as a suspect in the disappearance and death of his granddaughter, Caylee,” Anthony’s parents said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, via attorney Mark Lippman.

“George, who has continued to try and move forward from this tragedy and who was vindicated on multiple occasions, is once again forced to relive the hints, rumors, lies and allegations that are being made by Casey Anthony,” the statement continued. “He has specifically stated that ‘his heart hurts even more now.’ ”

In her comments to the AP, Anthony did not directly implicate her father, but she appeared to tie him to the case while defending herself.

“Cops believe other cops,” she told the AP. “Cops tend to victimize the victims. … Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied.

“My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to.”

The AP asked Anthony about her attorneys’ previous claim that Caylee drowned.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know,” she said. Then she added, obliquely, “The last time I saw my daughter, I believed she was alive and was going to be okay, and that’s what was told to me.”

Also featured on the show will be Belvin Perry, Jr., the judge who presided over Anthony’s trial; Russ Huekler, an alternate juror who, among the other jurors, faced a public backlash after the acquittal; Clint House, a former close friend and confidant of Anthony’s; and former Orange County Sheriff Kevin Beary, who first investigated the case.

Earlier this month, Perry suggested that Anthony may have accidentally killed her daughter while trying to calm her with chloroform, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The show will also present new evidence and never-before-seen footage of Anthony.

“Some cases just capture the nation’s attention and this case was a firestorm,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

“The panicked search for a missing toddler, a frantic family, police sent to chase suspects who may or may not exist, media demanding answers and devastated grandparents caught between their daughter’s lies and their desperation to find their granddaughter alive.”

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, begins Sunday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.