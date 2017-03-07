Casey Anthony: 5 Things to Know About Murder Trial and Acquittal of ‘One of the Most Hated Women in America’

Even years later, the murder trial and acquittal of Florida mom Casey Anthony in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, continues to attract attention.

This week Anthony broke her silence, six years after being found not guilty, telling the Associated Press, “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will.”

“I sleep pretty good at night,” she told the AP.

Anthony’s innocence in Caylee’s death is controversial: She had been described by a state Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America,” a moniker that stuck in the media.

A source close to Anthony told PEOPLE last year that “not much is going on in her life,” five years after she was freed.

Here’s are five things you should know about the case.

1. Caylee’s Body Wasn’t Found for Six Months

Caylee was initially reported missing on July 15, 2008, and her mother was detained by authorities the following morning for allegedly giving false statements to law enforcement, child neglect and obstruction of a criminal investigation.

But the toddler’s remains wouldn’t be recovered for another six months, when a utility worker found pieces of skeleton in a wooded area near Anthony’s home.

Authorities said it appeared the child’s body had been bound with duct tape. It took another week for authorities to identify the body as Caylee’s.

2. Casey Anthony Was Found Guilty — But Not for Caylee’s Murder

Anthony initially told police her daughter had vanished after she’d left her with a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, who, she claimed, had also disappeared.

But this story turned out to be a fabrication, along with information she gave authorities about her previous employers. Jurors convicted Anthony on four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Days after the verdict was returned, Anthony was sentenced to serve four years in jail, but she received credit for time she’d already served.

On July 17, 2011, ten days after her sentencing, Anthony was released from custody.

3. Prosecutors Used Anthony’s Computer Searches Against Her

During her trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Anthony had recently Googled terms like “neck breaking” and “how to make chloroform.”

On the last day Caylee was seen alive, someone used her mom’s computer to look up the term “foolproof suffocation.”

However, jurors interviewed after the verdict said they had a hard time convicting Anthony because a clear motive for the killing was never presented at trial.

4. Anthony’s Attorneys Claimed Caylee Drowned

While the prosecution never wavered in its position that Anthony had strangled her toddler, the defense — led by Jose Baez — presented its own version of events.

In opening statements, Baez insisted Caylee had drowned accidentally in the family’s pool on June 16, 2008. He claimed the toddler’s body was found by Anthony’s dad, George Anthony, who told his daughter she would spend the rest of her life in jail for child neglect.

According to the defense, Casey panicked and, along with her father, tried to cover up Caylee’s death by burying the toddler in the backyard. Casey then went on with her life for 31 days as if nothing had happened to her daughter, defense attorneys said.

The defense claimed that all of the state’s evidence against Casey was circumstantial.

5. The Prosecution Focused on Casey’s Lies

Jeff Ashton, the state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties in Florida, told the jury Casey allegedly killed Caylee because of “the clash” between Casey’s duties as a mother “and the expectations that go with it,” and “the life that Casey Anthony wanted to have.”

As he outlined the state’s case against her, Ashton touched on Casey’s many alleged lies to her parents, and zeroed in on the smell of human decay coming from her car’s trunk.

He emphasized in court how Casey allegedly “maintains her lies until they absolutely cannot be maintained any more,” and then replaces them with other lies. Casey, he told jurors, repeatedly claimed during police interrogations that Caylee was with her nanny — a story prosecutors later believed was a lie.

Ashton slammed the defense’s theory that Caylee drowned in the Anthony pool and that her death had been covered up. He asked jurors to use their common sense when deciding on a verdict, telling them, “No one makes an accident look like murder.”