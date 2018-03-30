Casey Anthony Shrugs Off Renewed TV Interest: She 'Moved on and Wishes Everyone Else Would, Too'

Nearly a decade after Caylee Anthony’s death, the mystery continues to baffle and outrage onlookers who wonder what, exactly, happened to the 2-year-old girl who was last seen alive in June 2008.

On Thursday’s premiere of “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48,” the former O.J. Simpson prosecutor revisited the notorious case — and directed her suspicions toward Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, who in 2011 was controversially acquitted of murder in Caylee’s death.

On the show, Clark examined the browser history of Casey’s computer, which Clark said included searches for “foolproof suffocation.” Clark touted these searches as evidence of Casey’s guilt.

But a source close to Casey tells PEOPLE that the 32-year-old — once described as one of the most hated people in America and now living in South Florida — is “not interested” in Clark’s special.

“Casey sees all the talk about her case as ancient history,” the source says. “She has moved on, and she wishes everyone else would move on, too.”

In a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Casey was steadfast in her innocence (“I didn’t do what I was accused of, but I fought for three years.”) and said that she doesn’t pay attention to public opinion.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Convicted of lying to law enforcement but acquitted on the abuse and homicide charges in her daughter’s death, Casey went into hiding after she was released from jail, only surfacing occasionally.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Caylee Anthony Orange County Sheriff's Office HO

In 2012, she moved in with a pastor and his wife but moved out after her location was leaked to the media. From there, she moved in with her private investigator, Pat McKenna, who has given her some work as an investigator.

She continues to live with McKenna, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The source close to Casey says she is resigned to the endless TV specials that come out about her life.

“She realizes that her normal is that people are going to talk about her and her case,” the source says. “Everyone has an opinion, and she truly doesn’t care what they’re saying about her. She’s living her life and doing her own thing.”

Casey’s relationship with her parents remains strained, especially after a recent interview where mom Cindy Anthony speculated that her daughter is mentally ill, and dad George Anthony claimed to have seen an apparition of his slain granddaughter.

“It’s all noise to Casey,” says the source, who speaks with her regularly. “She can’t change what people think about her, so she’s just living her life.”