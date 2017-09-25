Casey Anthony’s Parents Facing Foreclosure on Her Childhood Home As Caylee Memorial Falls Into Disrepair

Nine years after 2-year-old Caylee Anthony vanished from her home, the Anthony family is facing financial struggles and could lose the Orlando house where Casey Anthony was raised.

According to foreclosure documents obtained by PEOPLE, George and Cindy Anthony allegedly owe $128,852.06 to U.S. Bank for a mortgage on the single-family home. They have previously faced foreclosure proceedings on the same home.

It’s another troubling chapter for the Anthonys, who have struggled financially since their daughter’s high-profile trial and acquittal.

“Everything changed when Caylee died,” a source close to the Anthonys tells PEOPLE. “Everything about the Anthonys was destroyed. The trial ruined George and Cindy’s careers, destroyed their happiness, and tore apart the entire family.”

The Anthonys have filed an answer to the foreclosure, stating that some of the bank’s paperwork is erroneous and that the matter was settled during previous litigation. In addition, the Anthonys are countersuing the bank for allegedly violating the previous settlement.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The family home sits a few hundred feet away from the spot where Caylee Anthony’s remains were found six months after her 2008 disappearance. After Caylee was found, a makeshift memorial sprung up where hundreds of people left crosses, handwritten notes, stuffed animals, toys and flowers.

But PEOPLE visited the memorial on Monday and saw that it has become overgrown with weeds. A caretaker of the adjacent property tells PEOPLE that he hasn’t seen anyone tending to the memorial in months. “Now and then a car will stop,” says Wilfredo Ortiz. “But that is all. No one cleans it up anymore.”

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Despite her family’s financial straits, Casey, 31, has a new life in South Florida — about 200 miles away from where she grew up. She works for her private investigator and lives a quiet life with a circle of friends. In a series of interviews with the Associated Press last spring, she said that she has moved on and that she likely won’t have more children.

Casey Anthony doesn’t keep in contact with her father, whom she accused of molesting her during her murder trial, which ended with her acquittal. She has limited contact with her mother.

“This is not Casey’s problem,” says a source close to her. “She feels bad for her mom, but this isn’t her fault and isn’t her issue. She has moved on. She has her own life to lead.”