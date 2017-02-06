Casey Anthony Makes Rare Public Appearance Attending Anti-Trump Protest

Casey Anthony broke with her reclusive behavior on Saturday night to appear at a surprising place: a protest at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Anthony joined 3,000 others in a 2.4-mile march from nearby Trump Plaza to Mar-a-Lago, according to WPTV. While she declined to go on camera, Anthony told the station she disagreed with President Trump’s policy positions.

Anthony was with several unidentified women during the march.

It was an unexpected appearance for the 30-year-old — once described as “one of the most hated women in America” — as she has kept a low (and apolitical) profile since her 2011 acquittal of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

After her release from jail prison, Anthony moved to south Florida, where she still lives with her private investigators.

Last year, sources told PEOPLE that Anthony was “bored” with her life in seclusion. She has started a photography business, but a source said that she has done very few projects. She spends most of her days surfing the web, according to the source.

Anthony’s lawyers did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.