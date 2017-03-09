Casey Anthony Is Not Sure If She’s ‘Dumb Enough’ to Have Another Kid

Would Casey Anthony ever have another child?

In the second part of her interview with the Associated Press, the 30-year-old Florida woman acknowledged that she still missed her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. “She is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being,” she said, “and always will be.”

She says that although she would be “blessed” to have another baby, it would be a “dumb” decision for her. She expressed concern about whether her notoriety would cause her future child to be bullied and teased.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

Even six years after her shocking acquittal, the name of Casey Anthony still evokes an emotional response from many people. Trial watchers still question Anthony’s bizarre behavior after Caylee died, including participating in a “hot body” contest and getting a tattoo.

Anthony reiterated that she has mental “blanks” about what happened to Caylee. “If I knew what actually happened, I’d be able to fill in those blanks,” she says. “I’ve done enough research, I’ve done enough psychology seminars, I’ve been tested, I’ve gone to the psychological evaluations, talked about this to the point where I’ve been in a puddle and not able to talk about it for days afterwards.”

Anthony made national headlines when she became the focus of the 2008 murder case in which the toddler’s remains were found in a wooded area near her home. Caylee was supposedly last seen on June 16, 2008 – but she wasn’t reported missing for more than a month, July 15.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony told the AP. “I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports.”