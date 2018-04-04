Carolina Panthers Employee Strangled Her Kids Before Jumping Off Bridge to Her Death: Autopsies

The two young children of Carolina Panthers employee Christina Treadway were strangled to death by their mother hours before she killed herself, according to multiple reports.

On Jan. 13, Treadway’s 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller and her 3-year-old daughter Iliyah Miller were found dead in their Charlotte home after their mother jumped to her death from a highway bridge.

Autopsy reports released Monday say that the children’s cause of death was “asphyxia due to probable strangulation,” according to CBS17.

The autopsy also notes that Isaiah may have also been tied up, as medical examiners noticed marks on his wrists, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Treadway, who celebrated her young children’s accomplishments with a series of YouTube videos she posted under the name Tina Lateena, was employed during the 2017 football season by the Carolina Panthers football team at the 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium, the team’s home field in Charlotte.

Treadway worked as a game-day ticket taker, Steven Drummond, the team’s director of communications and digital media, previously confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

Six months before the murder-suicide, Treadway posted a “Happy 34th Birthday Antoine” video to the children’s father, Antoine Moore, writing, “My love for you is so BIG it has reached all over the world!”

Moore’s father, Greg Moore, told local TV station FOX 46 WJZY that his son, who had been in a relationship with Treadway for about 10 years, was out with friends when he received a text “saying that she loves him and she’s sorry and that she’s going to end it all and the kids.”

Said Greg Moore, “What she did is unbelievable.”